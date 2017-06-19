Uber arrives in Ketchikan: Service launched June 15 in Alaska, but had no local drivers as of Tue...
Buckle up - a new ride-sharing service has pulled into Ketchikan. On Monday Uber began coverage in the city and surrounding area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ketchikan Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Wrangell (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Grandpa
|2
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Will you be my friend? Elton Engstrom, Jr. (May '12)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Curious (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tony
|1
|Tribal-owned restaurant to close in Petersburg (Mar '13)
|Mar '16
|Tony
|3
|Alaska Birth parents and adoptees-Reunite! (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Military mother iso: 09/10/1976 Pa/ Adopted in ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC