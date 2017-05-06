Southeast Alaska secure land trade with approved bill
The Ketchikan Daily News reports the $1.1 spending bill approved by the Senate Thursday will permit a land trade between the U.S. Forest Service and the Alaska Mental Health Trust. The bill is heading to President Donald Trump's desk for final signature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Wrangell (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Grandpa
|2
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Will you be my friend? Elton Engstrom, Jr. (May '12)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Curious (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tony
|1
|Tribal-owned restaurant to close in Petersburg (Mar '13)
|Mar '16
|Tony
|3
|Alaska Birth parents and adoptees-Reunite! (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Military mother iso: 09/10/1976 Pa/ Adopted in ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC