Southeast Alaska secure land trade with approved bill

Saturday May 6

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the $1.1 spending bill approved by the Senate Thursday will permit a land trade between the U.S. Forest Service and the Alaska Mental Health Trust. The bill is heading to President Donald Trump's desk for final signature.

