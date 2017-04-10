The Petersburg Borough with its final...

The Petersburg Borough with its final boundaries.

Monday Apr 10

Legislation to increase the Petersburg Borough's land grant from the state passed the Alaska Senate on Monday . The bill would transfer more than 14,000 acres to the new borough, which hopes to develop or sell off some of the property.

Petersburg, AK

