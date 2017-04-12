Forest transfer bill won't impact fun...

Forest transfer bill won't impact funding to Tongass, Young says

Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, defended his bill that could give up to two million acres of the Tongass National Forest to the state of Alaska. Young told an audience in Petersburg that the municipality would not lose federal funding because of his bill and said he wouldn't run for re-election if it did.

