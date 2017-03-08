Rep. Ortiz introduces state version o...

Rep. Ortiz introduces state version of Mental Health land trade

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

While waiting for federal legislation to expedite a land exchange between the U.S. Forest Service and Alaska Mental Health Trust, state officials are working on a companion bill in the Alaska Legislature. The bill would approve exchanging about 18,000 acres of Mental Health land for about 20,000 acres of Forest Service land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Wrangell (Feb '14) Jan '17 Grandpa 2
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Will you be my friend? Elton Engstrom, Jr. (May '12) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Curious (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tony 1
News Tribal-owned restaurant to close in Petersburg (Mar '13) Mar '16 Tony 3
Alaska Birth parents and adoptees-Reunite! (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
Military mother iso: 09/10/1976 Pa/ Adopted in ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Petersburg, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,510 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC