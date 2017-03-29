Petersburg residents ask tough questi...

Petersburg residents ask tough questions on Mental Health land exchange

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The Alaska Mental Health Trust owns land on the hillside south of Petersburg, near the top right of this photo. Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office representatives faced some tough questions about a proposed land exchange between the Trust and the U.S. Forest Service in Petersburg last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Wrangell (Feb '14) Jan '17 Grandpa 2
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Will you be my friend? Elton Engstrom, Jr. (May '12) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Curious (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tony 1
News Tribal-owned restaurant to close in Petersburg (Mar '13) Mar '16 Tony 3
Alaska Birth parents and adoptees-Reunite! (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
Military mother iso: 09/10/1976 Pa/ Adopted in ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Petersburg, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC