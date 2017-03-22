Mental Health TLO recruiting support for land exchange
Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office representatives hope to recruit local governments and individual residents to continue pushing state and federal lawmakers to approve a pending land exchange. The exchange has been in the works for about a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
