Construction work to begin at Anan Wildlife Observatory
Anan Wildlife Observatory will soon be implementing site improvements for safety and to extend the life of its existing facilities. Rainforest Contracting Inc. of Petersburg, Alaska, will be making improvements to the trailhead and observatory deck.
