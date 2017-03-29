Board of Fish nominees move through c...

Board of Fish nominees move through committee, weigh in on membership

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The Alaska House of Representatives' Resources Committee advanced the three Board of Fisheries nominees to a joint Senate and House hearing with little controversy during its hearing Wednesday. Gov. Bill Walker has nominated three people for seats on the Board of Fisheries, which has three openings up this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Wrangell (Feb '14) Jan '17 Grandpa 2
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Will you be my friend? Elton Engstrom, Jr. (May '12) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Curious (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tony 1
News Tribal-owned restaurant to close in Petersburg (Mar '13) Mar '16 Tony 3
Alaska Birth parents and adoptees-Reunite! (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
Military mother iso: 09/10/1976 Pa/ Adopted in ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Petersburg, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC