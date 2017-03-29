Board of Fish nominees move through committee, weigh in on membership
The Alaska House of Representatives' Resources Committee advanced the three Board of Fisheries nominees to a joint Senate and House hearing with little controversy during its hearing Wednesday. Gov. Bill Walker has nominated three people for seats on the Board of Fisheries, which has three openings up this year.
