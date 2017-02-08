Petersburg police seize $8,000 worth ...

Petersburg police seize $8,000 worth of meth in bust

Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Petersburg police seized $8,000 worth of methamphetamine and a large amount of illegal marijuana at a trailer home in town Feb. 3. Police initially were responding to a report from parents of high school students concerned that their kids were using and buying drugs. Police investigated and eventually got a search warrant for the No.

