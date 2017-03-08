Museum or church? St. Isaac's becomes...

Museum or church? St. Isaac's becomes bone of contention in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The governor of St. Petersburg announced last month that the city would return the iconic cathedral - which has served as a museum since the Soviet years - to the Russian Orthodox Church. Locals are not happy with the decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Wrangell (Feb '14) Jan '17 Grandpa 2
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Will you be my friend? Elton Engstrom, Jr. (May '12) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Curious (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tony 1
News Tribal-owned restaurant to close in Petersburg (Mar '13) Mar '16 Tony 3
Alaska Birth parents and adoptees-Reunite! (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
Military mother iso: 09/10/1976 Pa/ Adopted in ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Petersburg, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,486 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC