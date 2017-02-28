Alaska News Nightly by Alaska Public Media
They're sealable pouches containing active carbon. When drugs and water are added, the carbon neutralizes them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Wrangell (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Grandpa
|2
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Will you be my friend? Elton Engstrom, Jr. (May '12)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Curious (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tony
|1
|Tribal-owned restaurant to close in Petersburg (Mar '13)
|Mar '16
|Tony
|3
|Alaska Birth parents and adoptees-Reunite! (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Military mother iso: 09/10/1976 Pa/ Adopted in ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC