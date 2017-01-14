Southeast land exchange bill reintroduced in Congress
With a new U.S. Congress convening, Alaska's Congressional Delegation has reintroduced a bill that would trade federal land for land owned by Alaska Mental Health Trust - including Ketchikan's Deer Mountain. A joint statement Thursday from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Rep. Don Young announced that companion bills to accelerate the exchange have been filed.
