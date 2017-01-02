Restoring Ohmer Creek
The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with a project to restore a stream damaged by decades-old logging and road-building south of Petersburg. The work will likely mean logging some other trees on another part of the island, and that's generated some opposition.
