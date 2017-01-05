KPU Electric turns on diesel generators
Ketchikan Public Utilities Electric Division started supplementing the community's hydroelectric power with more-expensive diesel about a week ago. With no rain or warmer temperatures expected anytime soon, KPU officials expect to continue running those generators into the foreseeable future.
