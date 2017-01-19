Deer Mountain logging off the table f...

Deer Mountain logging off the table for now

Thursday Jan 19

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority's Trust Land Office is no longer pursuing action toward timber sales on Deer Mountain or land in Petersburg. The trust board meets next week - Jan. 25 and 26 - and in the meeting packet is a memo from Trust Land Office Executive Director John Morrison.

