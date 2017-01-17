Russia plans retaliation and 'serious...

Russia plans retaliation and 'serious discomfort' over US hacking sanctions

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday suggested that President Vladimir Putin expel 35 U.S. diplomats and close two properties used by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as part of the growing diplomatic slugfest over Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. The tit-for-tat measures were suggested one day after the President Barack Obama announced he would expel 35 Russian diplomats from the United States and order the closure of Russian-owned facilities on Maryland's Eastern Shore and on Long Island in New York believed to have been used for intelligence purposes.

