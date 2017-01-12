In Russia, dozens die after drinking ...

In Russia, dozens die after drinking alcohol substitute

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Dozens of people in the Siberian city of Irkutsk died after drinking cheap surrogate alcohol over the weekend, evoking memories of the poverty and social depression that came after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The tragedy was a reminder that while President Vladimir Putin may be taking a star turn on the world stage - dominating the war in Syria and alarming European and U.S. leaders who fear the Kremlin is undermining democracy - Russia remains in many respects a struggling country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Will you be my friend? Elton Engstrom, Jr. (May '12) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Curious (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tony 1
News Tribal-owned restaurant to close in Petersburg (Mar '13) Mar '16 Tony 3
Alaska Birth parents and adoptees-Reunite! (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
Military mother iso: 09/10/1976 Pa/ Adopted in ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 joanNYadoptees 1
News Failures of Russian explorer helped seal Alaska... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Petersburg, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC