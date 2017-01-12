In Russia, dozens die after drinking alcohol substitute
Dozens of people in the Siberian city of Irkutsk died after drinking cheap surrogate alcohol over the weekend, evoking memories of the poverty and social depression that came after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The tragedy was a reminder that while President Vladimir Putin may be taking a star turn on the world stage - dominating the war in Syria and alarming European and U.S. leaders who fear the Kremlin is undermining democracy - Russia remains in many respects a struggling country.
