Funding for new Craig harbor will have to wait
A bill on its way to the president's desk authorizes most of the money needed to build a new boat harbor in Craig. But the funding itself will wait for future congressional action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Will you be my friend? Elton Engstrom, Jr. (May '12)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Curious (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tony
|1
|Tribal-owned restaurant to close in Petersburg (Mar '13)
|Mar '16
|Tony
|3
|Alaska Birth parents and adoptees-Reunite! (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Military mother iso: 09/10/1976 Pa/ Adopted in ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Failures of Russian explorer helped seal Alaska... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC