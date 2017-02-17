47 year-old Ricky Baker from Perryville was killed.
According to Boyle County Deputy Coroner Mike Wilder, Ricky Baker from Perryville, 47, died when his vehicle crashed into the Horky House which houses the college's human resources and finance offices.
