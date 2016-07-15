News 27 mins ago 1:00 p.m.Advance tic...

News 27 mins ago 1:00 p.m.Advance tickets available for Battle of Perryville commemoration

Jul 15, 2016 Read more: WHAS11

History buffs can purchase advance tickets for the annual commemoration of the Battle of Perryville--Kentucky's largest Civil War battle. The Kentucky Department of Parks says the discounted, advance sales will be available online through Oct. 5. The commemoration is set for Oct. 8-9 at the battlefield in central Kentucky.

Perryville, KY

