Veteran high school principal, junior high principal are latest Perry resignations

Two more high-ranking administrators have resigned from Perry Public Schools, leaving a void of leadership in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal. Perry High School Principal Les Justus and Perry Junior High Principal Bryan Hall are the latest educators to quit, joining Superintendent Scott Chenoweth and elementary school Principal Kenda Miller.

