Tone remains cordial at Lucas town hall meetings
Many in Congress have been avoiding town hall meetings, which have become increasingly confrontational since November, but U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas faced mostly cordial crowds in his two stops on Wednesday. Lucas often highlighted his differences with the Trump administration during his discussions with constituents - positioning himself as a more traditional, moderate Republican.
Perry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|May 15
|As I see it
|24
|Perry Teacher's Aide Accused Of Molesting Child...
|May 11
|As I see it
|1
|Judge orders Perry man to stand trial in abuse ...
|May 10
|As I see it
|1
|Students Testify Against Perry Teacher's Assistant
|May 9
|As I see it
|1
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|Apr '17
|As I see it
|10
|Perry principal motion hearing in child abuse c...
|Apr '17
|As I see it
|1
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|Mar '17
|JawDropper
|9
