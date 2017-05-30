Tone remains cordial at Lucas town ha...

Tone remains cordial at Lucas town hall meetings

Many in Congress have been avoiding town hall meetings, which have become increasingly confrontational since November, but U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas faced mostly cordial crowds in his two stops on Wednesday. Lucas often highlighted his differences with the Trump administration during his discussions with constituents - positioning himself as a more traditional, moderate Republican.

