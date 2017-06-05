More

More

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

By Silas Allen Staff Writer [email protected] MULHALL - Not long ago, Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told his wife there was one thing he feared more than anything else in the job: losing one of his own deputies in the line of duty. On Tuesday, it happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Perry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge denies second recusal motion in Perry chi... Jun 6 As I see it 1
News Veteran high school principal, junior high prin... Jun 6 As I see it 1
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) May 15 As I see it 24
News Perry Teacher's Aide Accused Of Molesting Child... May '17 As I see it 1
News Judge orders Perry man to stand trial in abuse ... May '17 As I see it 1
News Students Testify Against Perry Teacher's Assistant May '17 As I see it 1
Savannah Hays Prostitute Apr '17 As I see it 10
See all Perry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Perry Forum Now

Perry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Perry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Perry, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC