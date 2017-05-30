Judge denies second recusal motion in Perry child abuse case
Perry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|May 15
|As I see it
|24
|Perry Teacher's Aide Accused Of Molesting Child...
|May 11
|As I see it
|1
|Judge orders Perry man to stand trial in abuse ...
|May 10
|As I see it
|1
|Students Testify Against Perry Teacher's Assistant
|May 9
|As I see it
|1
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|Apr '17
|As I see it
|10
|Perry principal motion hearing in child abuse c...
|Apr '17
|As I see it
|1
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|Mar '17
|JawDropper
|9
