Students Testify Against Perry Teache...

Students Testify Against Perry Teacher's Assistant

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Monday May 8, titled Students Testify Against Perry Teacher's Assistant. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

A day of emotional testimony wrapped up Monday evening in the preliminary hearing for the child molestation case against Perry teaching assistant Arnold Cowen. All non-essential personnel, including the media, were ordered out of the Noble County courtroom while ten girls described and demonstrated what happened to them.

As I see it

Sherwood, ND

#1 Tuesday May 9
Pitiful, just damn pitiful - and much could have been avoided! May those involved in the cover up burn in HELL! They are just as guilty as the pervert. Same for those who got him the "job".

