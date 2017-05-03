Oklahoma man arrested for animal cruelty following Facebook post depicting brutal death of dog
Police in Perry, Okla. started investigating John Samuel Hise Sr. after a Facebook post depicting what appears to be the brutal death of a dog went viral over the weekend.
