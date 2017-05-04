Man confesses to posting photo of mur...

Man confesses to posting photo of murdered dog to get back at wife

Thursday May 4 Read more: New York Post

The dog of an estranged Oklahoma couple became a casualty in their bitter lover's quarrel when the husband killed the pet as revenge. John Samuel Hise Sr. confessed to murdering the dog and then posting photos on Facebook to upset his wife, who he claimed cheated on him with his brother, according to news station KFOR .

