Judge orders Perry man to stand trial in abuse case
There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from Tuesday May 9, titled Judge orders Perry man to stand trial in abuse case. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
A judge ruled Tuesday there is enough evidence to try a former teachers' aide on accused of molesting multiple girls at Upper Elementary School. A day after 10 girls testified during a closed hearing for Arnold Cowen, a judge closed the courtroom again, this time so attorneys could view pornographic images of children recovered from the defendant's computer.
#1 Wednesday May 10
And when will the school officials and others involved in the cover up be tried? They are as guilty as the pervert in this sordid affair!
