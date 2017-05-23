There are on the NewsOK.com story from Tuesday May 9, titled Judge orders Perry man to stand trial in abuse case. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

A judge ruled Tuesday there is enough evidence to try a former teachers' aide on accused of molesting multiple girls at Upper Elementary School. A day after 10 girls testified during a closed hearing for Arnold Cowen, a judge closed the courtroom again, this time so attorneys could view pornographic images of children recovered from the defendant's computer.

