Suspect in deputy shooting charged with murder, DA to seek death penalty
The man accused in the shooting death of a Logan County sheriff's deputy was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday. Nathan Aaron Leforce, 45, of Perry, was escorted into a Logan County courtroom Thursday afternoon, flanked by a dozen officers from Logan and Payne counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Perry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Apr 8
|Jamie Dundee
|19
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|Mar 30
|JawDropper
|9
|Perry teacher's assistant charged with molestin...
|Mar 28
|As I see it
|10
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|Mar 23
|Voiceoftruth
|9
|Mike Holder Embarassment to OSU
|Mar '17
|As I see it
|1
|Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case
|Feb '17
|As I see it
|1
|Perry School Scandal Editorial in Daily Oklahoman
|Feb '17
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Perry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC