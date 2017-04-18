Search for gun used to kill Logan County Sheriff's deputy David Wade continues, OSBI reports
Investigators are continuing to search for the gun used in the shooting death of Logan County Sheriff's deputy David Wade, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports. Wade was killed assisting in serving an eviction notice Tuesday near Mulhall.
