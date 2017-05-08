Perry Elementary School Teacher, Prin...

Perry Elementary School Teacher, Principal In Court In Child Sex Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Court hearings for the former teacher and principal accused of not promptly reporting child abuse in Perry are pushed to next month. This stems from the case against Arnold Cowen , a former teaching aide who told police he inappropriately touched girls at the upper elementary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Perry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) May 3 Jamie Dundee 21
Savannah Hays Prostitute Apr 25 As I see it 10
News Perry principal motion hearing in child abuse c... Apr 23 As I see it 1
News Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid... Mar '17 JawDropper 9
News Perry teacher's assistant charged with molestin... Mar '17 As I see it 10
Mike Holder Embarassment to OSU Mar '17 As I see it 1
News Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case Feb '17 As I see it 1
See all Perry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Perry Forum Now

Perry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Perry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Perry, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC