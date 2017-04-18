Logan County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot Tuesday; suspect arrested
Not long ago, Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told his wife there was one thing he feared more than anything else in the job: losing one of his own deputies in the line of duty. A man shot a Logan County sheriff's deputy helping serve an eviction notice Tuesday morning before speeding away in the deputy's patrol pickup as officers returned fire, authorities said.
Perry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Apr 8
|Jamie Dundee
|19
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|Mar 30
|JawDropper
|9
|Perry teacher's assistant charged with molestin...
|Mar 28
|As I see it
|10
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|Mar 23
|Voiceoftruth
|9
|Mike Holder Embarassment to OSU
|Mar 18
|As I see it
|1
|Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case
|Feb '17
|As I see it
|1
|Perry School Scandal Editorial in Daily Oklahoman
|Feb '17
|As I see it
|1
