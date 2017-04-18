Logan County sheriff's deputy dies af...

Logan County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot Tuesday; suspect arrested

7 min ago

Not long ago, Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told his wife there was one thing he feared more than anything else in the job: losing one of his own deputies in the line of duty. A man shot a Logan County sheriff's deputy helping serve an eviction notice Tuesday morning before speeding away in the deputy's patrol pickup as officers returned fire, authorities said.

