Logan County prosecutors announce plan to seek death penalty in sheriff deputy's death
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty as punishment for the man charged in the April 18 shooting death of a Logan County sheriff's deputy. Nathan Aaron LeForce, 45, of Perry, is charge in with first-degree murder in the killing of the deputy, David James Wade, 40, of Guthrie.
