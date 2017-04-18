Ditch Witch Organization Gives More Than 300 Customers the Ultimate Orange Iron Experience

Ditch Witch, a Charles Machine Works Company, treated more than 300 customers worldwide to an exclusive, VIP experience at the company's headquarters in Perry, Oklahoma, on March 28 and 29. "This annual event helps customers directly see and demo our latest products, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the factory," said Dennis Wierzbicki, Ditch Witch President. "We are committed to providing exceptional support and service to our customers worldwide, and this event gives our customers the chance to personally connect with our Ditch Witch family, latest underground construction equipment and foundational history."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.