Perry principal sues state board over suspended license, after accusations of hiding abuse
An elementary school principal, accused of failing to report child abuse inside her building, is suing the State Board of Education for suspending her teaching license. Kenda Lyn Miller, 51, is facing a misdemeanor charge in Noble County.
