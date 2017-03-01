Judge denies recusal motion in Perry ...

Judge denies recusal motion in Perry child abuse case

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Perry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savannah Hays Prostitute 1 hr SHH 1
News Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid... 16 hr Not a libtard 6
News Perry teacher's assistant charged with molestin... 16 hr Another Okie 9
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) Wed Jamie Dundee 16
News Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case Feb 24 As I see it 1
Perry School Scandal Editorial in Daily Oklahoman Feb 24 As I see it 1
What A Hell Hole Feb 23 As I see it 1
See all Perry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Perry Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Noble County was issued at March 03 at 10:18AM CST

Perry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Perry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Perry, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC