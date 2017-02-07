USGS: 3.3 Magnitude Recorded Near Perry, OK
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 7:58 p.m. Its epicenter was located 12 miles west of Perry, 21 miles east, southeast of Enid, 27 miles north Guthrie, and 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Perry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Review: Stillwater Martial Arts
|Dec '16
|jrm99
|3
|Hillary coenen
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|1
|Findgrave is free site. family that has pas... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rush Family
|1
|1970's perry murder (Oct '07)
|May '16
|DawnGirl20
|29
|Redskins 2016 NFL Mock Draft - 7 Round Mock (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lucy jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Perry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC