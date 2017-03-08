Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pending child abuse investigation
There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from Wednesday Feb 22, titled Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pending child abuse investigation. In it, KSWO reports that:
The Perry School Board voted February 21st to place the superintendent on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into a teacher's aide inappropriately touching students. The school is accused of failing to report the abuse.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.
|
#1 Wednesday Feb 22
the more I learn of this story, the less I think of the Perry School System. Teh teacher who screamed at the little girls and the principal need prison time and I don't mean a day or two. The Superintendent too if aware and did nothing to protect the little ones. Pitiful, ain't it?h
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Perry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|7 hr
|Voiceoftruth
|7
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|Mar 3
|As I see it
|7
|Perry teacher's assistant charged with molestin...
|Mar 2
|Another Okie
|9
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case
|Feb 24
|As I see it
|1
|Perry School Scandal Editorial in Daily Oklahoman
|Feb 24
|As I see it
|1
|What A Hell Hole
|Feb 23
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Perry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC