Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pending child abuse investigation

There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from Wednesday Feb 22, titled Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pending child abuse investigation. In it, KSWO reports that:

The Perry School Board voted February 21st to place the superintendent on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into a teacher's aide inappropriately touching students. The school is accused of failing to report the abuse.

As I see it

Sherwood, ND

#1 Wednesday Feb 22
the more I learn of this story, the less I think of the Perry School System. Teh teacher who screamed at the little girls and the principal need prison time and I don't mean a day or two. The Superintendent too if aware and did nothing to protect the little ones. Pitiful, ain't it?h
Perry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savannah Hays Prostitute 7 hr Voiceoftruth 7
News Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid... Mar 3 As I see it 7
News Perry teacher's assistant charged with molestin... Mar 2 Another Okie 9
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
News Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case Feb 24 As I see it 1
Perry School Scandal Editorial in Daily Oklahoman Feb 24 As I see it 1
What A Hell Hole Feb 23 As I see it 1
See all Perry Discussions

