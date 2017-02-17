Perry principal, teacher face charges...

Perry principal, teacher face charges after aide's arrest

The principal at Perry Upper Elementary School failed to report the alleged molestation of four girls, resulting in 10 other children being victimized, police say. A math teacher at the school is accused of failing to report a similar allegation, telling investigators he didn't think it was credible, police say.

