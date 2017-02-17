There are on the NewsOK.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Perry moms speak out about molestation case. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

It is a parent's worst nightmare. And it's coming true in this tight-knit community of about 5,000, where a former volunteer teacher's aide has confessed to molesting several girls at Perry Upper Elementary School.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.