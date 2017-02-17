Perry moms speak out about molestation case
It is a parent's worst nightmare. And it's coming true in this tight-knit community of about 5,000, where a former volunteer teacher's aide has confessed to molesting several girls at Perry Upper Elementary School.
#1 1 hr ago
It's easy to see how making a huge issue out of it is bad for the girls. He was 85, at that age he may touch in appropriately but is less dangerous than say 55. Only one count of porn. That's good. Maybe he was just getting started. It did happen in the hall and in plain sight. They need to explain to the girls how old men can get and not let them be ashamed or bullied.
Still, the reason they did not tell their parents, too, is concerning. It's easy to blame the teachers, always, but what is going on in the home that makes them not talk to their parents?
The teachers should have had a talk with the old man even if they didn't think he did anything wrong to let him know the hugging (as he thought it to be) was inappropriate.
#2 47 min ago
The cover up is as bad as the crime - worse even. Cover up by the school, by the community..........I smell a nest or rats in Perry Oklahoma!
