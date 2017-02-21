New film links McVeigh to far-right a...

New film links McVeigh to far-right ahead of OKC bombing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

This April 21, 1995 file photo shows the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, the day after a car bomb exploded. "Oklahoma City," a documentary airing on public television stations next week, traces a decade-long timeline linking the development of far-right extremist groups to Timothy McVeigh's failed attempt to trigger a second American Revolution with the bombing of the federal building at Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Perry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perry teacher's assistant charged with molestin... 4 hr As I see it 7
News Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid... 4 hr As I see it 5
News Perry moms speak out about molestation case 9 hr As I see it 3
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) Feb 15 Jamie Dundee 15
Stillwater Parking Tickets Feb 11 Pissed Off 1
News Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ... Feb 8 taketheirhand 1
News Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 54
See all Perry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Perry Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Noble County was issued at February 22 at 2:49PM CST

Perry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Perry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Perry, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC