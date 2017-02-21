New film links McVeigh to far-right ahead of OKC bombing

This April 21, 1995 file photo shows the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, the day after a car bomb exploded. "Oklahoma City," a documentary airing on public television stations next week, traces a decade-long timeline linking the development of far-right extremist groups to Timothy McVeigh's failed attempt to trigger a second American Revolution with the bombing of the federal building at Oklahoma City.

