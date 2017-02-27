Judge declines to raise bail in Perry abuse case
A former volunteer teacher's aide who confessed to molesting girls at Upper Elementary School remained free Monday after a judge denied requests to jail the man and raise his bond. Kay County Special Judge Lee Turner denied the requests by Noble County District Attorney Brian Hermanson on the condition that Arnold Cowen stay away from parks and schools or risk arrest.
