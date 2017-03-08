Jefferson police responding to possib...

Jefferson police responding to possible shooting, schools temporarily on lockdown

Wednesday Feb 22

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Oklahoma lawmakers continue to debate a bill that would allow business owners to refuse service because of a patron's religious beliefs. Senate Bill 197 says that a person or business would not be required by a government entity to do business with a person or group of people that would "be contrary to the sincerely held religious beliefs or conscience of the individual regarding marriage, lifestyle or behavior."

