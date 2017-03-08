Jefferson police responding to possible shooting, schools temporarily on lockdown
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Oklahoma lawmakers continue to debate a bill that would allow business owners to refuse service because of a patron's religious beliefs. Senate Bill 197 says that a person or business would not be required by a government entity to do business with a person or group of people that would "be contrary to the sincerely held religious beliefs or conscience of the individual regarding marriage, lifestyle or behavior."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Perry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|7 hr
|Voiceoftruth
|7
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|Mar 3
|As I see it
|7
|Perry teacher's assistant charged with molestin...
|Mar 2
|Another Okie
|9
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case
|Feb 24
|As I see it
|1
|Perry School Scandal Editorial in Daily Oklahoman
|Feb 24
|As I see it
|1
|What A Hell Hole
|Feb 23
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Perry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC