USGS: 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Perry, Oklahoma
The 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 7:03 p.m. Its epicenter was located just six miles north, northwest of Perry, 24 miles northwest of Stillwater, and 29 miles east of Enid.
Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
