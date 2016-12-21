Small Earthquake Jolts Residents In N...

Small Earthquake Jolts Residents In Noble County

The 3.1 magnitude quake struck around 2:12 p.m. Its epicenter was located just three miles west, southwest of Perry, 19 miles west, northwest of Stillwater, and 26 miles north of Guthries.

