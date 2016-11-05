Earthquake Rattles Northern Oklahoma
The 3.6-magnitude earthquake happened at 10:20 p.m. Its epicenter was about three miles southeast of Perry, 13 miles northwest of Stillwater and 55 miles north, northeast of Oklahoma City.
