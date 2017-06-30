3 cars on 23-car freight train derail; no injuries reported3 minutes ago

3 cars on 23-car freight train derail...

3 cars on 23-car freight train derail; no injuries reported

Tuesday Jun 20

The borough of Perkasie said the refrigerated box cars overturned after derailing Tuesday afternoon in Sellersville in Bucks County. Officials said the cars were carrying butter.

