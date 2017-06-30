3 cars on 23-car freight train derail; no injuries reported3 minutes ago
The borough of Perkasie said the refrigerated box cars overturned after derailing Tuesday afternoon in Sellersville in Bucks County. Officials said the cars were carrying butter.
