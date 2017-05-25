Penn State's recruiting weekend did not net a commit, but it helped the Lions plenty
From left to right, Penn State target Jayson Oweh, commit Nick Tarburton, and target P.J. Mustipher pose in the Lasch Building during an unofficial visit to Penn State on Saturday. ( Penn State hosted about 10 visitors on campus this past Saturday, and while the Lions did not net a commitment out of the group, they may have set the table for one, if not more, down the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Perkasie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farm-to-plate restaurant to set up shop in Quak...
|May 8
|Qtown Brown
|14
|Sellersville Theater & Ozzy Osbourne
|Apr '17
|Van Homo
|5
|Mary jane (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Johnny d
|4
|Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Jim bobcock
|5
|Lowlifes in perkasie (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Jim bobcock
|3
|DUI Arrests (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|joe
|11
|noxious smell (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Sindy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Perkasie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC