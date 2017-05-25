Penn State's recruiting weekend did n...

Penn State's recruiting weekend did not net a commit, but it helped the Lions plenty

Monday May 22 Read more: PennLive.com

From left to right, Penn State target Jayson Oweh, commit Nick Tarburton, and target P.J. Mustipher pose in the Lasch Building during an unofficial visit to Penn State on Saturday. ( Penn State hosted about 10 visitors on campus this past Saturday, and while the Lions did not net a commitment out of the group, they may have set the table for one, if not more, down the road.

