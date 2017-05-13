Lehigh Valley area church events: In ...

Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congregation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Morning Call

CROSSROADS SUMMER BOOK CLUB at Moravian Seminary, Bethlehem, highlights four books for summer: "Just Mercy," May 23; "The Book of Joy," June 20; "Why I Left, Why I Stayed," July 18; and "The Morning They Came For Us" Aug. 15. $10, per session; $30, series. Info and registration: www.moravianseminary.edu/crossroads .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Perkasie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farm-to-plate restaurant to set up shop in Quak... May 8 Qtown Brown 14
Sellersville Theater & Ozzy Osbourne Apr '17 Van Homo 5
Mary jane (Jan '16) Mar '17 Johnny d 4
Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF (Sep '16) Feb '17 Jim bobcock 5
Lowlifes in perkasie (Oct '16) Feb '17 Jim bobcock 3
News DUI Arrests (Jan '12) Oct '16 joe 11
noxious smell (Jul '12) Aug '16 Sindy 10
See all Perkasie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Perkasie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Bucks County was issued at May 17 at 4:00PM EDT

Perkasie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Perkasie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Perkasie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC